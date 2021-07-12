Kenneth D. Knight Sells 14,874 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $450,682.20.

Kenneth D. Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.41. 1,469,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

