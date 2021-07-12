KeyCorp Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

NYSE:MSM opened at $91.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.