KeyCorp Weighs in on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

