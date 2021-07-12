KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39. 81 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.76% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

