KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.55. Approximately 129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40.

About KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

