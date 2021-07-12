Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,224 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total value of $1,093,548.56.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.41. 1,307,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

