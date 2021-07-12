Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KIN opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.31. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

