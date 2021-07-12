Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72.

Shares of OLMA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,054. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.