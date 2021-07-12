Kinross Gold (KGC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC):

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.25.

6/9/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $13.30. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.30 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $91,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

