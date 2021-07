Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland Sells 19,900 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00.

NYSE:KIRK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.85. 511,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,206. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $34.45.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.