Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland Sells 19,900 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NYSE:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00.
NYSE:KIRK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.85. 511,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,206. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $34.45.
About Kirkland’s
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.