KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $154.12 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.80 or 0.00059863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

