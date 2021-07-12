Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $2.36 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $98.03 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00112207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00159188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,036.21 or 0.99563756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.74 or 0.00957604 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,618,291,197 coins and its circulating supply is 2,484,968,145 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

