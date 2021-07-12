Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 326,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of Knowles worth $47,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.54 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

