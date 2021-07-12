Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney Sells 10,681 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KFY remained flat at $$69.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 191,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,998. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.