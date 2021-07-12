Kubient, Inc. (NYSE:KBNT) Insider Christopher Francia Sells 2,815 Shares

Kubient, Inc. (NYSE:KBNT) insider Christopher Francia sold 2,815 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $15,257.30.

Shares of KBNT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,321. Kubient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

