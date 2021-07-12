KuCoin Shares (KCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

