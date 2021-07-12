Kusama Price Tops $200.24 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $200.24 or 0.00603827 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $119.75 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00112650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00159170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,193.90 or 1.00094523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00961911 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.