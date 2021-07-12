L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were up 4.7% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $76.94. Approximately 92,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,156,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. CIBC raised their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.