Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.52 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

LH stock opened at $281.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.20. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $281.28.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

