LABS Group (LABS) Trading 32.8% Higher This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $910,775.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00044515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.31 or 1.00122977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.31 or 0.00960707 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

