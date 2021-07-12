Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

