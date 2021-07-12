Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.15 and last traded at $39.26. 1,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.