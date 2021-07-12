Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $884,738.10.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $877,896.54.

On Friday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $815,078.58.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 10,220 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $258,668.20.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 17,249 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $433,294.88.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $819,432.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $851,774.22.

On Thursday, July 8th, Langley Steinert sold 27,005 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $680,796.05.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $795,175.86.

CARG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,596. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

