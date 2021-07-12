Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $839,335.02. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $795,175.86.

CARG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

