Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $789,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

