Lattice Token (LTX) Trading 39.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00161399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.38 or 0.99954345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00962263 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

