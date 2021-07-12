Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.13. Laureate Education shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 3,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 80.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

