Laurent Humeau Sells 10,318 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26.
Shares of INO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,708. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $28.54.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
