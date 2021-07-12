Laurent Humeau Sells 10,318 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,708. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $28.54.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.