Laurie Keating Sells 1,734 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALNY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.03. The company had a trading volume of 907,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,153. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

