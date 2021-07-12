Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lazard worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $140,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

