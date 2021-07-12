Lcnb Corp Sells 4,410 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

