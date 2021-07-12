Legato Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Legato Merger’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Legato Merger had issued 20,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $205,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of LEGOU stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Legato Merger has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

