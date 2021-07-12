Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,251 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 8.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.41. 29,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $270.85 and a 12 month high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

