LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of LendingTree worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

