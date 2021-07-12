Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CEO Sells $755,076.84 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84.
LESL traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 53,695 shares of the company traded hands.
About Leslie’s
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.