Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CRO Paula Baker Sells 2,832 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 13,888 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

