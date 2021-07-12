Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Sells $1,116,931.41 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 41,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,116,931.41.

NYSE:LESL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.39. 11,146 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

