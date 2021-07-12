Lethean (LTHN) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $954,297.54 and $740.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,924.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.54 or 0.06176306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.01452826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00402994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00144332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.60 or 0.00621405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00418982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00324470 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.