LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.17 on Monday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

