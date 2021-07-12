Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -198.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

