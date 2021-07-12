Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 106,886 Shares

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ASG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 462,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,971. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

