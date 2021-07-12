Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 106,886 Shares

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ASG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 462,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,971. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
