Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.98% of Liberty Latin America worth $89,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.5% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 80.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $14.00 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

