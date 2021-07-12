Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

