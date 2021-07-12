LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $17.90 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $17.90 million and $46,079.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00895565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005446 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,044,464,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,494,649 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

