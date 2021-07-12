Linda West Acquires 10,000 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GRTX) Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

Shares of NYSE GRTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,509. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

