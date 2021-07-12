Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Director Sells $14,018.40 in Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Director Angus C. Russell sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $14,018.40.
Shares of LCTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 21,444 shares of the stock traded hands.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.