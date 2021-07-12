Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Director Sells $14,018.40 in Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Director Angus C. Russell sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $14,018.40.

Shares of LCTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 21,444 shares of the stock traded hands.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

