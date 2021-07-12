Linear 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.58 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Linear has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $126.93 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,753,125,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

