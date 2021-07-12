Lition (LIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $306,189.19

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $306,189.19 and $914.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.26 or 0.06131191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.25 or 0.01457227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00403027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00144179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.53 or 0.00628815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.00419689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00325422 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

