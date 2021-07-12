LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. LivaNova reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,565,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,559,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,566,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

