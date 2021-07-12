LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 560.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,512 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.49% of LivePerson worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 263,311 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,574,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

